“Corn futures are looking for new demand but are still concerned about higher U.S. and world 2020 supply,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Global equity, energy and most commodity markets continue to slide lower due to the spread of the coronavirus outside of China.”
The corn crop in Argentina appears like it will be bigger than previous expectations. Buenos Aires Grain Exchange raised their corn production forecast for Argentina to 50 MMT, up 1 MMT from the previous estimate, Barchart.com said.