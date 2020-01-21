Corn futures ended quietly, losing 1¼ to 2¾ cents as the market found little reason to follow through from Friday’s strong gains, according to Stewart-Peterson. China did purchase corn from the U.S., but a lack of new positive news weighed heavily on the market.
The United States has seen considerable competition in the world corn market and much of it is coming from Ukraine. Ukrainian officials reported a record 9.8 mmt of exports from October through December, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.