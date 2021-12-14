“March corn is sitting in the middle of the range it has traded in since the beginning of November,” Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. Open interest in the March contract is down 3,700 while May is seeing more open interest, up 3,000.
Corn used for ethanol has been a good positive force the past six weeks, Total Farm Marketing said, with another update coming tomorrow. “Favorable conditions for developing to reproductive corn in Brazil is noted, though soils are expected to dry out in the south later in the week.”