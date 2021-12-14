 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

“March corn is sitting in the middle of the range it has traded in since the beginning of November,” Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. Open interest in the March contract is down 3,700 while May is seeing more open interest, up 3,000.

Corn used for ethanol has been a good positive force the past six weeks, Total Farm Marketing said, with another update coming tomorrow. “Favorable conditions for developing to reproductive corn in Brazil is noted, though soils are expected to dry out in the south later in the week.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn is chopping higher as we enter lower volume holiday trade, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging. Fund length and ethanol demand are support…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The choppy trade seen in the recent corn market action is expected to continue until the release of the WASDE, Total Farm Marketing said. Unti…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

This morning's "ginormous" corn sale to Mexico boosted the market, as USDA announced the 1.84 mmt sale this morning, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Favorable conditions for corn planting and establishment are reported in central Brazil, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Dryness…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn is expecting choppy trade today as higher crude oil prices and concerns about weather in South America are supporting the market. “South …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures ended higher despite the fact that USDA did not change U.S. corn carryout, according to ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

First crop corn seeding in Brazil is essentially complete with adequate moisture for development except for the far southern part of Brazil, s…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The USDA report showed no major changes to carryout, leaving the number at 1.493 billion bushels, the same level as the November report, which…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures ended lower after favorable weekend rains in Argentina and there was additional pressure due to technical selling, according to C…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn planted area in the 2021-22 summer crop in the center-south region of Brazil should occupy 4.38 million hectares, 0.7% above that planted…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News