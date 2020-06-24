After closing down by as much as a nickel, corn futures are fractionally higher this morning. Tuesday trading was afflicted by crop progress and some remarks by Peter Navarro that were not conducive to China buying corn, DDGs or ethanol, Brugler Marketing reported.
Open interest in July corn futures was still ~228,000 contracts as of yesterday’s close. There are only 4 more trading sessions before the July delivery cycle will start based on trader’s positions as of next Monday’s close, Joe Barker of CHS Hedging said.