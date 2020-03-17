“Corn futures traded sharply lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Word that a large U.S. trading firm had suggested a short position in corn triggered increase selling. Slow U.S. export pace also limits the upside in prices.”
Barchart.com reported Mato Grasso (Brazil) farmers have sold an estimated 73.4% of their second corn crop as of March 13, compared to only 52.9% sold through the same point last season. Corn exports through the first two weeks of March totaled 345,000 MT. The same time frame last year saw 826,700 MT.