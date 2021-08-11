 Skip to main content
A sharp jump in the Illinois crop conditions contributed to better than expected U.S. crop conditions for the USDA weekly update. The market pushed lower yesterday as rain over the weekend for key parts of the Midwest helped to pressure prices, The Hightower Report said.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s state-run agriculture agency Conab blamed “adverse weather conditions” as it decreased its second-crop corn estimates, Total Farm Marketing said. Crop forecaster Agroconsult also cut its estimate for Brazil’s second crop amid frost damage, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

