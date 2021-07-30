 Skip to main content
Corn

Corn futures ended the week trading lower,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS Hedging, said. “…The questions surrounding the production for this upcoming crop are largely unanswered. We saw what happened in August last year and given the tight balance sheets, the possibility of below trendline yields needs to be respected.”

“NOAA’s updated 7-day QPF shows accumulation for Southern IA and MO accumulating to a pocket of 2 1/2 inches,” Barchart.com said. “The full system stretches from SD through KY, and is expected to drop 3/4 inch to an inch from mid SD, eastern NE and western IL. Ohio, Minnesota and North Dakota noticeably miss out.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

