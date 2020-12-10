The corn market stayed firm overnight holding at their 10 and 20-day moving averages, Total Farm Marketing said, as the market prepares for the today’s USDA report. “Argentina and Brazil’s first corn crop are beginning to pollinate with many believing final production could be lower than USDA Nov guesses,” they said.
Expect trade to stay quiet ahead of the 11 a.m. report today, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said. Despite the slightly higher trade on the call this morning, markets are staying largely rangebound.
