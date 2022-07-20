 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The weather outlook for the next two weeks has improved significantly as far as crop stress, and the market may find additional selling pressures short-term. The forecast is not as hot and wetter, The Hightower Report said today.

Another drop in the dollar coupled with strength in wheat overnight offers support to corn prices as they wait for the weekly ethanol stats later this morning, and exports tomorrow, before choosing a direction to move, Total Farm Marketing said today.

Ukraine’s deputy minister of agrarian policy says they have confirmed supplies of grain bags for 10-15 MMT of additional storage that should be enough to store this year’s crop at current export pace, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said today.

