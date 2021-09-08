The corn market is trading higher this morning overnight on a decline in crop conditions, despite a strong U.S. dollar and “logistical pickles at the US gulf,” said Ami Heesch. However potential gains may be limited from ideas of a bigger crop coming, she said.
Sept.-Dec. corn have widened out to levels seen in the boom supply times of 2015-2019, said John Payne of Daniels Trading, a division of Stonex. “I implore end users to use this break to buy coverage in deferred 2022 contracts like May and July. If you are implementing the game plan from last year, this is your opportunity,” he said in his morning report today.