Increased harvest pressure and “thoughts of a less-than-friendly October Supply/Demand report next week is helping subdue buying interest,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Grain traders reported that spot basis bids for corn and soybeans were steady to stronger at river elevators in the U.S. Midwest on Wednesday as costs for barge freight continued to fall.”
Corn future are trending lower over the past few days on harvest and a “lack of bullish news,” CHS Hedging said. News from the USDA to China predicted lower corn imports, they said, as many continue to think USDA has exports overstated and we may see future cuts in WASDE reports.