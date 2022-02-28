 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn

Corn futures stayed volatile overnight with a strong push to the upside. Some Ukraine corn exports are seen switching to U.S. Without a peace agreement, Ukraine grain exports could be delayed for months, Total Farm Marketing said.

Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said, “Trade is expected to be volatile in the corn complex as the Russian-Ukraine conflict continues.”

Until there is some hope that the Ukraine/Russia confrontation will be resolved, or at least will not impact grain exports in a major way, buyers are likely to be active on pullbacks, the Hightower Report said. A move back over $6.93 will be necessary to turn the short-term trend back higher.

“Aggressive short-term traders might consider selling May corn near $6.85 with objectives of $6.38 1/2 and $6.15,” the report said.

