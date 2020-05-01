Brugler Marketing says corn gave back 3 to 3 1/2 cents of the Thursday advance overnight. May and July had closed more than 5 cents higher, while gains were limited to 2 1/2 cents. Preliminary open interest confirmed short covering, dropping 8,222 contracts. Delivery notices against May were still modest, with 221 put out.
Stewart-Peterson says Thursday’s trading solidified their belief that the price trend is changing. “Thursday was an encouraging close yet it looks like corn was more of a follower than a leader as soybeans experienced sharp gains,” they said.