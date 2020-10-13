Corn markets are bouncing a little this morning, but are facing a little pressure from harvest, said John Payne of Daniels Trading.
The DTN corn basis survey shows basis is “mostly steady”, with a little strengthening in the panhandle of Texas, and some harvest related weakness in the states of Iowa, Illinois and Indiana, said Joe Barker of CHS Hedging this morning.
“The trend of higher lows and higher highs continues as the market marches toward our psychologically and technically significant resistance pocket, $4.00 to $405,” according to Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures.