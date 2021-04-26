Corn futures made new highs overnight on follow-through after managing to shrug off lower trade on Friday and close mixed, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
Michaela White of CHS Hedging said she expects corn prices to continue higher today on the strength of the old crop which was up sharply this morning.
“Brazil has problems,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said this morning. Due to dry weather, the crop is going to be about one-fifth what was originally expected, but that has already been included in U.S. prices, he said.