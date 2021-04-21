Corn futures traded higher overnight and now sit atop their highest levels in nearly 8 years. “Nearby contracts again forged new highs,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
Some of the strength in corn futures appears to be spilling over from soybeans which are currently trading at new contract highs, John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging said this morning.
However, China’s agriculture ministry published guidelines overnight for the reduction of corn and soymeal in pig and poultry feed, in a move that could reshape the trade flows of grains into the country. The move follows a surge in imports of corn by China last year as it faced a growing deficit of the grain, used largely in animal feed, Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise report this morning.