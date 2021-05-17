Brazil corn is still a big problem for the World Grain Market to solve, but with better U.S. weather the situation looks less dire than it did even a week ago. Still, a premium on corn will likely be needed, at least until U.S. pollination, said Jacob Christy of The Anderson.
“Once the market finds its downside, futures will turn a bit sideways,” Christy said.
Corn futures dropped on news that final U.S. 2021 corn acres could increase 5-6 mmt vs .5-2.0 expected, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.
“The market is in a steep downtrend and the COT report showed a massive long liquidation selling mode.” Good weather and talk of higher acreage are adding to the pressure, The Hightower Report said today.