Corn

Brazil corn is still a big problem for the World Grain Market to solve, but with better U.S. weather the situation looks less dire than it did even a week ago. Still, a premium on corn will likely be needed, at least until U.S. pollination, said Jacob Christy of The Anderson.

“Once the market finds its downside, futures will turn a bit sideways,” Christy said.

Corn futures dropped on news that final U.S. 2021 corn acres could increase 5-6 mmt vs .5-2.0 expected, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.

“The market is in a steep downtrend and the COT report showed a massive long liquidation selling mode.” Good weather and talk of higher acreage are adding to the pressure, The Hightower Report said today.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Most still feel final Brazil corn crop could drop below 90 mmt, which should increase export demand,” ADM Investor Services said. Corn prices…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn ending stocks was “neutral” at 1.257 bln bushels for the current marketing year, Pattie Uhrich of CHS Hedging said. The increase weighed …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn went limit down today in the Jul contract amid heavy selling. Estimated fund selling saw nearly 50,000 contracts sold, Pattie Uhrich of C…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corning planting is moving fast in the US -- 67%, way above the 562% average. Crop emergence is at 20%, delayed in some areas by cool weather,…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn prices were lower overnight after weakness from yesterday’s WASDE report, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said. Expect more of the same today…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn plantings are pegged at 67%, according to the USDA, nearly 15 points above the five-year average.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn prices are rebounding from yesterday’s sharp losses where they were seen hitting a two-week low, said Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging. “Corn …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Futures rallied from overnight lows yesterday with an announcement of new China buying new-crop U.S. corn, Total Farm Marketing said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets were sharply down to begin the week. “US corn futures took a good trashing today,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said.…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Most corn contracts made new highs today, with the buying focus shifting to new crop months,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “The Decemb…

