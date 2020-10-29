Corn prices are trading lower on strength in the U.S. dollar and weakness in outside markets, said Ami Heesch who outlook calls for continued lower trade for the same reason with corn following wheat lower.
Negative price action started on Tuesday and continued on Wednesday with increased volume showing a “sense of urgency to sell,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures. He said he thinks we have hit the top of the market caused in part by the strong U.S. dollar and uncertainty at month end and as the election approaches.