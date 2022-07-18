 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
“Futures closed the day up 6-8 cents with lower volumes as the market looked to trade a hot and dry forecast as we enter key pollination across the U.S. Reuters expected a 1-2% drop in G/E rating when the crop progress report comes out this afternoon,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said.

“Corn futures ended higher but off session highs,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Most of the negative news last week turned more friendly today. Most multinational grain companies do not expect a deal that would open Ukraine grain and sunoil exports. Time will tell with a meeting this week.”

“Unless the weather forecast shifts, the market is likely to find some support soon,” The Hightower Report said today.

