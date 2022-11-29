The corn market is lacking any news providing significant direction, CHS Hedging said. “Chinese corn markets were down 6-7 cents overnight,” they noted, while Mexico’s corn imports from the U.S. may dip by 50% if they follow through on their ban of GMO corn.
Mexico is planning to continue producing white corn for human consumption, but yellow corn is the issue for animal feed, ADM Investor Services said.
“Decree has the potential to substantially disrupt trade, harm farmers on both sides of the border and significantly increase costs for Mexican consumers,” USDA secretary Tom Vilsack said.