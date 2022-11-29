 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Corn

The corn market is lacking any news providing significant direction, CHS Hedging said. “Chinese corn markets were down 6-7 cents overnight,” they noted, while Mexico’s corn imports from the U.S. may dip by 50% if they follow through on their ban of GMO corn.

People are also reading…

Mexico is planning to continue producing white corn for human consumption, but yellow corn is the issue for animal feed, ADM Investor Services said.

“Decree has the potential to substantially disrupt trade, harm farmers on both sides of the border and significantly increase costs for Mexican consumers,” USDA secretary Tom Vilsack said.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

“Export inspections came in at 11.9 mln bu.,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Though not unexpected, it still is reflective of poor sales and indi…

Corn

Ethanol production increases helped move corn higher Wednesday. “Corn closed higher on the increase in ethanol production,” Patti Uhrich, with…

Corn

U.S. March Corn is still operating under the positive technical influence of the November 15th sweeping reversal, The Hightower Report said today.

Corn

Corn is supported by strong U.S. domestic cash basis and lack of new U.S. farmer selling plus drier than normal conditions across Argentina an…

Corn

USDA weekly export sales for corn totaled 1.850 mil tons old crop, and 628,000 tons new crop 23/24. The big sales to Mexico are noteworthy, sa…

Corn

The corn market is trading lower on Chinese situation and weakness in crude oil, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Corn

Domestically corn prices are strong for feed and ethanol, but exports are weak, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

Corn

“Corn futures ended higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Strong US domestic feeder and crush basis offered support. Fact U…

Corn

Ethanol margins remain rangebound with corn values and demand expected to slow further after Thanksgiving, according to Patti Urich of CHS Hedging.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News