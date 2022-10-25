 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn

Corn continued yesterday’s steady climb as futures make another run at $7/bu. Volume was low today, but corn did impressively fight back from selling on the close, according to Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging

There are increasing concerns about demand with the Chinese economic problems caused by the lockdowns creating the possibility of less demand as South America has much better crops this year to compete with the US for sales, according to Jacl Scoville of The Price Futures Group.

Corn

Futures markets are “stuck in the range” we’ve seen since the end of August, CHS Hedging said.

Corn

There is no new newsfor Corn except slow farmer selling and turnaround in US Dollar and higher Crude, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor…

Corn

“Corn futures ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Slow US export demand offers resistance. Low river navigation has …

Corn

The corn market is trading lower on “light demand” for U.S. corn and “decent” harvest progress, CHS Hedging said. Corn harvest is at 61% compl…

Corn

Wednesday morning corn prices are sitting at their overnight lows, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. After a sideways to slightly strong…

Corn

Today’s session is starting with corn prices down about 4 cents as the overnight the market was mostly downward as well have a more positive T…

Corn

The corn market traded lower overnight with weakness in the energy market strength in the US dollar and a big harvest weekend, Ami Heesch of C…

Corn

“Futures traded lower for most of the day with nothing in the news to trade that would excite the market,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said…

Corn

Corn futures are higher this morning after lower trade all week so far, CHS Hedging said. Expect things to turn around, they said, as the mark…

Corn

The war between Ukraine and Russia impacted corn markets to begin the week.

