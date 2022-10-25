People are also reading…
Corn continued yesterday’s steady climb as futures make another run at $7/bu. Volume was low today, but corn did impressively fight back from selling on the close, according to Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging
There are increasing concerns about demand with the Chinese economic problems caused by the lockdowns creating the possibility of less demand as South America has much better crops this year to compete with the US for sales, according to Jacl Scoville of The Price Futures Group.