 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

Corn futures are firm this morning after seeing follow-through movement to the downside from Tuesday’s sharp sell-off. “The limit-down drop puts futures in an expanded limit for today,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Chinese farmers are said to have significantly increased their corn plantings in an effort to take advantage of the higher prices from increased demand for corn, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said today. She is calling for choppy corn trade in the U.S. today “from improving weather conditions and spillover strength from beans and crude oil.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Going into the weekend, fundamentals are supportive, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said. “That still has the potential to propel the market highe…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets gapped lower today as better weather helped prices hit limit levels, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

The market is going to be “very reactive” to any change in the weather forecasts, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. New forecasts come out…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Traders continue to watch the weather outlook. “After a strong overnight session, corn prices drifted lower through the day session,” Michaela…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Futures had a mostly weaker close with only Sept and Dec posting some sort of gains,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The weaker trend …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“The long-term weather forecast does not look good enough for a record yield this year,” The Hightower Report said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

“Corn futures are setting themselves up to see the biggest weekly gain since 2011, with prices seeing a 14% gain this week according to a Reut…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

With corn acres nearly 1 mln less than expected yesterday, it marks the second year that traders were overestimating planting, Jerry Gidel of …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News