Corn futures are firm this morning after seeing follow-through movement to the downside from Tuesday’s sharp sell-off. “The limit-down drop puts futures in an expanded limit for today,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Chinese farmers are said to have significantly increased their corn plantings in an effort to take advantage of the higher prices from increased demand for corn, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said today. She is calling for choppy corn trade in the U.S. today “from improving weather conditions and spillover strength from beans and crude oil.”