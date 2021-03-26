There is talk of the U.S. cash basis being strong this year with expectations for the upcoming March corn stocks report being bullish, ADM Investor Services said. “Futures inverse suggest trade may be looking for bearish USDA estimate of U.S. 2021 corn acres,” they said.
The corn market “is in transition” right now as the South American harvest winds down and U.S. season starts up, William Moore of Price Futures Group said. “The market could well stay in the range with an upward bias until more is known about the U.S. crop,” Moore said.