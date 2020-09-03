Corn prices were on the defensive from technical selling and a bout of profit taking ahead of the long holiday weekend. The market awaits next Tuesday’s crop condition report and the Sept. 11 crop production report, according to CHS Hedging.
There are questions regarding ethanol usage. During July the U.S. ethanol industry used more corn than in June but still 5.68 percent less than a year ago. That brings into question some of the USDA predictions for ethanol usage of corn, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.