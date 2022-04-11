 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn

Friday’s WASDE report had a bearish tilt to it, but the market managed to rally anyway, a reaction that we refer to as a fundamental rejection, according to Blue Line Futures. On tap for today, crop progress. Expectations are that the U.S. corn crop is 4% to 5% planted are still too early to have major implications on price action.

USDA lifted Brazilian corn production by 2 million metric tons to 116. The trade was looking for a 700,000-ton increase on average, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. CONAB went with 115.6 million metric tons a day earlier. Both expect record second crop production due to a jump in acreage.

