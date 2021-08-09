Corn markets are lower on “broad selling” today Michaela White of CHS Hedging said. “Additional pressure stemmed from scattered rains over the weekend, and disappointing export inspections this morning.”
“Although there is concern that this year’s crop could be tight, especially in the western Corn Belt, the central and eastern regions will likely have record yield,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Because harvest is quickly approaching, especially in the South, end users are adopting a more hand to mouth buying mentality.”
Corn conditions improved this week at 64% good-to-excellent, up 2 points from expectations.