“Futures failed to close higher with a stronger wheat and soybean market,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Ethanol production for the week was down 23,000 barrels per day to 1.108 mln BPD, stocks were up .1 at 22.9 mln barrels, and gas demand was down 10,000 at 8.32 BPD. The four-week average for ethanol production is 2.2% behind a year ago.”
Traders have some worries about corn exports. “The growing concern in the corn market is an absence of exports and speculative buying interest,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Holding prices together is a lack of farmer selling and a friendly macro picture, which would suggest there is still plenty of time for exports to rebound.”