Corn

“Futures failed to close higher with a stronger wheat and soybean market,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Ethanol production for the week was down 23,000 barrels per day to 1.108 mln BPD, stocks were up .1 at 22.9 mln barrels, and gas demand was down 10,000 at 8.32 BPD. The four-week average for ethanol production is 2.2% behind a year ago.”

Traders have some worries about corn exports. “The growing concern in the corn market is an absence of exports and speculative buying interest,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Holding prices together is a lack of farmer selling and a friendly macro picture, which would suggest there is still plenty of time for exports to rebound.”

Corn

“Export inspections came in at 11.9 mln bu.,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Though not unexpected, it still is reflective of poor sales and indi…

Corn

USDA weekly export sales for corn totaled 1.850 mil tons old crop, and 628,000 tons new crop 23/24. The big sales to Mexico are noteworthy, sa…

Corn

Corn is supported by strong U.S. domestic cash basis and lack of new U.S. farmer selling plus drier than normal conditions across Argentina an…

Corn

U.S. plans to take legal steps against Mexico’s decision to ban GMO corn imports by 2024. There is an ongoing energy policy dispute between th…

Corn

The corn market is lacking any news providing significant direction, CHS Hedging said. “Chinese corn markets were down 6-7 cents overnight,” t…

Corn

The corn market traded slightly higher overnight on spillover strength in the soybeans and strength in the crude oil market, Ami Heesch. But c…

Corn

The corn market is trading lower on Chinese situation and weakness in crude oil, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Corn

Domestically corn prices are strong for feed and ethanol, but exports are weak, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

Corn

“Corn futures ended higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Strong US domestic feeder and crush basis offered support. Fact U…

Corn

Ethanol production increases helped move corn higher Wednesday. “Corn closed higher on the increase in ethanol production,” Patti Uhrich, with…

