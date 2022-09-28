People are also reading…
“The corn market traded higher on the coattails of the wheat market and US$ weakness,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional support from concerns of grain exports from the Black Sea Region with the ongoing Russian/Ukraine conflict. Gains were limited from recessionary fears and favorable weather conditions, allowing for increased harvest activity.”
The forecast and trends in other grain markets remained in focus for corn traders on Wednesday. “Corn was a follower to the higher wheat price action,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “US two-week weather forecast is warm and dry and should allow for good harvest weather.”