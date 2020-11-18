“Corn futures traded higher on talk of new US corn sales to unknown which some feel could be China,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Weekly US ethanol date was near expectations but talk of a 2021 US vaccine has some raising next year’s US corn demand for ethanol as business and travel try to get back to normal.”
“EIA’s weekly data release showed average daily ethanol production was 962,000 barrels for the week ending Nov. 13,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was down 15,000 bpd from last week. Ethanol stocks were seen at 20.203 mln barrels on the 13th, a 44,000 barrel increase from last week.”