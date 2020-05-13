Markets found some strength yesterday on lower than expected 2020/21 carryout numbers, but the 3.318 bil/bu projection would be the largest since 1987/88 if it came true, said Nick Paumen, CHS Hedging.
The Hightower Report echoed that view, “The USDA shows burdensome supply for the corn market ahead, but the U.S. numbers came in with a bullish tilt as compared with expectations,” the Report said.
There is a huge carry over of corn, with planted acreage and yields going up, it doesn’t look like that will change, said John Payne of Daniels Trading. “A lot of bearishness out there,” he said.
As for crops elsewhere, South America’s weekly crop progress report showed Brazilian soybean harvest and Brazilian safrinha corn planting complete. Brazil’s first corn crop harvest is 88% complete (85% last week, 87% last year, 91% average), Allendale said.