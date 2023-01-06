 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn

As March edged upwards overnight, corn futures appear to be finding some trend line support, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said this morning. “However, there are cheaper sources in exports markets through at least March,” he said.

Traders are still uncertain about the extent of rainfall for Argentina next week. The Hightower Report says, “It will take more than just one rain event to expect some easing of the drought situation, but with the hefty speculative net long position, the market is vulnerable to long liquidation selling when outside market forces are negative.”

