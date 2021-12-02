 Skip to main content
Corn

Corn

Corn futures were up overnight “as the marketplace, in general seems to fading the news of the first Omicron virus case in the U.S. that made news yesterday,” Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise report.

Yesterday’s ethanol report showed the lowest production level in seven weeks, but still 6.3% higher than last year and remains above the level to hit the USDA target. Stocks are also at their lowest level for this time of year since 2016/17, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said this morning. Overall, he said corn prices will remain choppy today.

Corn

Corn markets are were down most of the day until a last hour charge had the market closing higher, CHS Hedging’s Bryant Sanderson said. “Broad…

Corn

Corn futures ended higher, ending three days of concern over the Omicron strain of the COVID virus, according to ADM Investor Services.

Corn

“The corn market plummeted on spillover weakness in the wheat and crude oil markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Uncertainty appeare…

Corn

Reaction to news of a new variant COVID strain in South Africa gave both end users and professional traders a chance to buy corn futures on Fr…

Corn

The corn market traded lower in sympathy with the wheat market, a strong U.S. dollar and rain in South America over the weekend, according to …

Corn

Ethanol producers averaged 1.079 million barrels of U.S. production per day during the week of Nov. 19, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing…

Corn

Corn futures made a technical bounce overnight, trading as much as 6.5 cents higher to 5.74 (March), said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Market…

Corn

“The mainstream of support from corn continues to come from the ethanol market, but the new coronavirus variant has some concerned about the e…

Corn

Corn markets bounced higher overnight as wheat saw a rebound as well, CHS Hedging’s Ami Heesch said. Expect a “firmer tone” this morning as co…

Corn

The battle between massive ethanol demand and ridiculous 2022 fertilizer prices will continue to help corn, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Tr…

