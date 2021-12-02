Corn futures were up overnight “as the marketplace, in general seems to fading the news of the first Omicron virus case in the U.S. that made news yesterday,” Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise report.
Yesterday’s ethanol report showed the lowest production level in seven weeks, but still 6.3% higher than last year and remains above the level to hit the USDA target. Stocks are also at their lowest level for this time of year since 2016/17, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said this morning. Overall, he said corn prices will remain choppy today.