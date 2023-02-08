People are also reading…
“Today’s report was deemed neutral as it was very close to pre-report guesses, and buying came in after the initial kneejerk selling post-report,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “March corn remains about a nickel below downtrend line resistance, which is the next hurdle on the chart.”
“We are not sure how to read today’s report other than neutral,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The interesting aspect is that exports were not reduced this month, suggesting the USDA is confident that export sales will increase strongly in the months ahead. Yet, they can certainly adjust export expectations on future reports.”