Corn made slight gains to begin the week, as traders watched export news and numbers. “March corn made its low this morning and rallied into t…

Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services says corn futures are higher today as there could be some buying in front of today’s USDA report.

Mexico’s Secretary of the Economy said GMO corn will have no problem coming into their country if it passes phytosanitary health reviews by a …

Corn has a “softer tone” heading into the last few hours of overnight trade, CHS Hedging said, but held above the 100- and 200-day moving aver…

Weekly U.S. ethanol production was up 1% but offset by talk of the lower economy and lower crude prices, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.