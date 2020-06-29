“Tomorrow’s quarterly Stocks report is expected to show 4.951 bln bushels on hand,” Stewart-Peterson said. “This would be compared to the June report of last year, which was 5.202 bln and the March report of 7.953 bln. Acreage is expected to come in at 95.2 mln, down from the March estimate of 97 mln with a range of 97.1 to 93 mln.”
“The corn market traded higher on a month end/quarter end short covering and strength from the energy and equity markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional support from a small reduction expected in tomorrow’s acreage report. There were rumors that China might be in the market for US corn, although there has been no confirmation of that.”