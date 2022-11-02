People are also reading…
“Corn futures followed wheat futures deep dive after Russia announced they will allow resumption of Ukraine exports,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “USDA estimates Ukraine will export 15.5 mmt of corn vs 27.0 last year, and 11.0 mmt of wheat vs 18.8 last year.”
Analysts continue to watch the situation in Brazil. “Brazil exported 7.199 mmt of corn in October vs. 1.797 mmt last year according to government data,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. "Harvest is wrapping up as there is a large rain event coming for much of the western corn belt starting Friday.”