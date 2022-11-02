 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Corn

People are also reading…

“Corn futures followed wheat futures deep dive after Russia announced they will allow resumption of Ukraine exports,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “USDA estimates Ukraine will export 15.5 mmt of corn vs 27.0 last year, and 11.0 mmt of wheat vs 18.8 last year.”

Analysts continue to watch the situation in Brazil. “Brazil exported 7.199 mmt of corn in October vs. 1.797 mmt last year according to government data,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. "Harvest is wrapping up as there is a large rain event coming for much of the western corn belt starting Friday.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

Corn markets are working “on an inside day” after a quiet start overnight, CHS Hedging said. Corn harvest is ahead of schedule at 76% complete…

Corn

Corn is trading quietly higher after slipping lower this morning as Putin claims that the Black Sea grain deal is back on, according to Total …

Corn

Futures markets are “stuck in the range” we’ve seen since the end of August, CHS Hedging said.

Corn

The corn market is trading lower on concerns of slowing demand.

Corn

US corn export commitment is well below a year ago – USDA will likely lower the export number and raise the carryout on the November report, a…

Corn

“Corn futures continued their low volume, range-bound trade, leaning lower as weekly exports disappointed and the dollar strengthened,” Kevin …

Corn

“Today, all attention was focused back on the war in Ukraine,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Russia has indicated that they will not honor the b…

Corn

The U.S. corn export basis is down due to low river logistics, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.

Corn

Corn futures are near the upper end of the recent range. Much of the strength is due to strong domestic feeder and crush basis and now Russia …

Corn

Good harvest progress and slow export business are limiting factors on corn prices today, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News