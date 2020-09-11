The Brazilian government is planning to extend a tariff-free ethanol import program for three months after a non-tariff quota for imports of 750 million liters per year of ethanol expired at the end of August, resulting in U.S. producers’ having to pay a 20% tariff, Reuters reported.
Rising stochastics at overbought levels warrant some caution for bulls, The Hightower Report said. The close above the nine-day moving average is a positive short-term indicator for trend. There could be more upside follow-through since the market closed above the second swing resistance.