Corn

Corn

Position squaring ahead of tomorrow’s report boosted corn prices as yield reports are “mixed,” CHS Hedging’s Ami L. Heesch said. Estimates for tomorrow’s report are for September stocks at 1.155 bln bushels, which would be down from 1.919 bln in 2020.

“A general belief that usage for corn has been stronger than forecasted coupled with crop production challenges the last two years may fuel this bias,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Perhaps more important is continued strong basis levels which suggest supply on hand supplies may be tighter than expected.”

