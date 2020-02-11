The corn market “is waiting for supportive news to come,” Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said, trading weaker overnight. Production estimates out of Brazil are growing, as CONAB increased their guess by 1.8 mln tonnes to 100.5 mmt.
John Payne of Daniels Trading said the market has yet to see any major purchases in exports “so no changes to the balance sheet are likely there” in today’s WASDE report. “The market has seen exports pick up slightly in both (corn and wheat) markets, but I doubt it has been enough to make material changes to the balance sheets,” he said.