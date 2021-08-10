Weekly corn export inspections totaled just 667,000 MT vs 900,000-1.25 MMT estimates, well below the 1.3-1.5 MMT per week needed over the last four weeks of the marketing year to hit the USDA’s current projection, said Amy Heesch of CHS Hedging.
Corn stocks are estimated at 1.103 bbu for old crop, 1.270 bbu for new crop, and 287.6 MMT globally for 21-22 ahead of the WASDE report, said Alan Brugler of Barchart. For old crop, if the average of trader estimates is realized, that would be a 20.8 mbu bump from USDA’s July forecast.