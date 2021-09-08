“The Farm Service Agency accidently released the acreage numbers, two days early, that USDA will use to help determine planted acreage in their Friday report,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Corn’s Planted/Failed acres is 91.218 mln, up 910,000 from the August preliminary estimate. Failed acres alone were 81,368.”
“Corn futures were mixed,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. "Some feel futures could remain under pressure through harvest and due to a lack of new export sales. US farmers remain reluctant sellers due to lower futures and lower basis. Some are looking for a rally in basis or narrowing of spreads to signal a harvest low or possible post harvest bounce.”