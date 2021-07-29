Corn markets were choppy overnight and firmed up in the morning, Total Farm Marketing said. “Last night’s strong storms that moved down from the upper Midwest are now resulting into rainfall for the eastern Corn Belt where record corn yields are seen offsetting troubled crop conditions in the northwest,” they said.
There is still not much rain in the seven-day forecasts, Pattie Uhrich of CHS Hedging said, supporting the corn market. “Technically the trend is sideways for September corn and higher for December.”