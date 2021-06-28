 Skip to main content
Corn

“The corn market rallied on bargain buying after the poor futures performance last week,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “This sparked some selling by the farmer by nothing to get excited about. All eyes are focused on what the planted acres and stocks look like in the report on Wednesday.”

“Some feel USDA could increase weekly crop ratings to 66% Good/Excellent vs. 65 last week,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Weekly U.S. corn exports were near 40 mln bu. vs. 70 last week and 49 last year. Season to date exports are near 2,237 vs 1,313 last year. USDA goal is 2,850 vs 1,778 last year. Bulls feel final exports could be closer to 3,050.”

