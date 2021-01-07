March corn contracts are trading below $5 again, as the market waits the Supply and Demand report coming out next Tuesday, Total Farm Marketing said. Expect that $5 mark to be resistance for the market. “Traders are likely taking a step back from the recent buying spree ahead of the weekend.”
There are concerns around ethanol demand putting a drag on the support seen from soybean prices, Blue Line Futures said. “We moved our intermediate term bias from outright Neutral to Neutral/Bearish a.k.a. cautiously pessimistic earlier in the week that is now at Bearish/Neutral,” they said.