The U.S. still has the cheapest corn globally, Total Farm Marketing said, which is a supportive factor. The funds are “still aggressive” they said this afternoon, estimating they are nearly 300,000 contracts long.
Prices likely won’t rise too quickly on South American weather as traders are waiting for proof, ADM Investor Services said. “An objective for March corn could be $4.50-4.60,” ADM Investor Services said.
CropWatch Weekly Update
