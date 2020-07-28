Joe Lardy of CHS Hedging is expecting a weaker day of trading as “decent weather and improved crop conditions” put heavy pressure on the market.
The market continues to experience good weather, but this had clashed with a move to record highs for China corn futures prices and supportive outside market forces, The Hightower Report said this morning. “With a good jump in crop ratings, especially for this time of year, sellers could get much more active,” The Report said.
Illinois experienced the highest jump in ratings of corn quality since 1992. Corn yields look to be upwards to 180 bu./acre of indications of large supplies this year, John Payne of Daniels Trading said.