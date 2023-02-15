People are also reading…
Corn exports are “incrementally better with the recent plummeting dollar,” William Moore of Price Futures Group said. “In the big picture scenario, the mere fact that march corn is holding just under $7 in February in quite impressive and speaks to the underlying support provided by a 6-7 year low global carryout.”
“The Weekly Ethanol report showed ethanol production is higher but continues to be behind what is needed,” CHS Hedging said. Stocks are up 922,000 barrels at 25.339 million barrels which marks a 45-week high.