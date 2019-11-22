Positive margins in the ethanol sector about the only story with corn, said Mark Hanson of CHS Hedging. “This is driving the strong country basis levels in the east and supporting the west from the normal pressure that is seen when export sales are poor,” Hanson said.
Weather will be a bullish driver once the delivery passes, said John Payne of CHS Hedging. Rain will pass through the Corn and Soybean Belt on a frequent basis through the end of next week and on into early December. Harvesting will remain slow and the combination of poor drying conditions and continued need for artificially drying some crops is raising the potential for some fieldwork to be left for completion in January, he said.