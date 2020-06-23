“Corn futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Concern about demand and a mostly favorable US Midwest 2 week forecast weighed on prices. Talk that last week’s US ethanol production increased and stocks dropped offered support to US domestic basis and futures.”
Analysts on Tuesday were watching the impact of crop conditions and a favorable weather outlook on corn markets. “Corn prices traded lower on improving crop conditions and a favorable weather outlook for the US Midwest over the next few days,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said.