Corn futures were down overnight as rainfall hit western Iowa, Total Farm Marketing said, and traders are expecting continued lower action. “In a hedge against inflation, index funds are record long grain and oilseed futures, but are liquidating long corn positions and even selling corn in anticipation of a bearish USDA June 30 corn acreage estimate,” they said.
“The money flow in the markets currently points to fund liquidation, and given the forecast, it is difficult to imagine a bullish storyline emerging prior to the release of next week’s reports,” John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging said. “It is always possible that rains miss, and if that were to occur on a widespread scale, the market would rebound accordingly.”