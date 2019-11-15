Corn is lower so far this week and has closed down lower three of the four last weeks. However, both hog and cattle are feeding to higher rates and using more corn, The Hightower Report said.
Corn futures continue to chop in the mid $3.70's this week. “Export sales and commitments continue to be poor, which overhangs the need for prices to rally to shut off demand,” said John Payne of Daniels Trading.
Weekly ethanol production rose from 1.014 million barrels per day to 1.030. That is 3.5% under last year. It is a mild improvement over the two previous weeks, Allendale said.